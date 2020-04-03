People Are Loving Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quarantine Thirst Trap

While some celebrities are spending their time social distancing by recording a group cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” others are gifting fans with what they really want: Jake Gyllenhaal handstand content.
On Wednesday, Holland (who once again continues to shock the world by speaking in his authentic English accent) posted a video of himself participating in a unique viral challenge to his Instagram Story. Holland got on his hands, leaned his feet against a wall, and managed to wrangle a tee shirt around his body. It’s an impressive feat, and one he asked more people to participate in.
Holland’s friend, Catch-22 actor Harrison Osterfield, gamely participated by making his own handstand video. Ryan Reynolds, also tagged in Holland’s challenge, just sent back a video of himself looking incredulously at the camera, before finally uttering “no.” It was Holland’s Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Gyllenhaal, though, who really set the internet aflame with his video response.
Gyllenhaal hasn’t done a movie that has required him to do a handstand on camera (unless I’m totally misremembering Nightcrawler) so clearly, he has a certain set of skills he was hiding from the rest of the world. He’s also rocking a tiny ponytail, which is internet catnip.
jake gyllenhaal in a pony tail doing the challenge. thank u tom holland pic.twitter.com/HubVnCT9TX— zsasz (@sprinklesgys) April 2, 2020
In addition to providing a much-needed quarantine thirst trap, Gyllenhaal used the opportunity for good: The tee shirt that he finally put on his body promoted the New York City restaurant Russ & Daughters, and he encouraged his fans to “promote small businesses.”
Protect Jake Gyllenhaal at all cost pic.twitter.com/ZLzEfQ4TZL— Pao۞ᱬ⊗४ Lᴏᴠᴇs Lᴜᴄʏ (@Asgard_Wakanda) April 2, 2020
Gyllenhaal nominated a few more celebrities to participate in the challenge: His sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, 50 Cent, and Hugh Jackman. Whether they'll exude as much hot yoga instructor energy as Gyllenhaal did in his video remains to be seen.
