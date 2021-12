These Are The 2022 Destinations Brits Are Searching For

It's no secret that the pandemic has made staycations more popular than ever before. Given how many cute Airbnbs and charming coastal towns this country has to offer, this is definitely a good thing – especially as it's easier to travel sustainably within the UK. At the same time, it seems that travelling internationally is still on many Brits' 2022 wish list , which is totally understandable after another year of on-off social distancing and pandemic anxiety