These Are Lonely Planet’s Top 30 Destinations For 2022

Travel experts Lonely Planet have published three lists of their top destinations for 2022, and they're packed with fascinating locations near and far.
The lists name the top 10 countries, cities and regions to visit next year. Lonely Planet said they chose each destination with a particular emphasis on the "best sustainable travel experiences" in order to encourage "more responsible travel".
"The lists celebrate the world in all its wonderful, enticing variety," said Tom Hall, Lonely Planet's Vice President of Experience. "From the lagoons and forests of the Cook Islands to the waterfalls and mountains of Iceland's Westfjords, via Auckland's natural and urban delights."
Advertisement
The Cook Islands are named the number one country to visit. This group of 15 beautiful islands in the South Pacific , which Lonely Planet describes as "simultaneously remote and accessible, modern and traditional", is definitely a destination for more adventurous travellers.
To get there you'll need to fly to Auckland, Sydney or Los Angeles, then pick up a flight to Rarotonga International Airport on the largest of the islands.
Also in Lonely Planet's list of top 10 countries – which appears below – are a couple of European destinations perfect for weekend getaways: Slovenia and Norway.
1. Cook Islands
2. Norway
3. Mauritius
4. Belize
5. Slovenia
6. Anguilla
7. Oman
8. Nepal
9. Malawi
10. Egypt
2. Norway
3. Mauritius
4. Belize
5. Slovenia
6. Anguilla
7. Oman
8. Nepal
9. Malawi
10. Egypt
Auckland in New Zealand is named the number one city to visit, followed by Taipei in Taiwan and Freiburg in Germany.
"It’s hard to imagine a more geographically blessed city," Lonely Planet says of Auckland, which is currently closed to international visitors due to Covid-19. "Its two harbours frame a narrow isthmus punctuated by volcanic cones and surrounded by fertile farmland. From any of its numerous vantage points you’ll be surprised how close the Tasman Sea and Pacific Ocean come to kissing and forming a new island."
Dublin in Ireland also makes the top ten thanks to its "approach to ethical tourism, its flourishing independent artisan shopping scene, and plans to pedestrianise parts of the centre to create a renewed sense of community".
Check out the top 10 below.
1. Auckland, New Zealand
2. Taipei, Taiwan
3. Freiburg, Germany
4. Atlanta, USA
5. Lagos, Nigeria
6. Nicosia / Lefkosia, Cyprus
7. Dublin, Ireland
8. Merida, Mexico
9. Florence, Italy
10. Gyeongju, South Korea
2. Taipei, Taiwan
3. Freiburg, Germany
4. Atlanta, USA
5. Lagos, Nigeria
6. Nicosia / Lefkosia, Cyprus
7. Dublin, Ireland
8. Merida, Mexico
9. Florence, Italy
10. Gyeongju, South Korea
Advertisement
Meanwhile, staycation fans will be glad to know the list of top 10 regions includes Kent's Heritage Coast, home to buzzy coastal towns including Margate, Folkestone and Dover. Check out the top 10 below.
1. Westfjords, Iceland
2. West Virginia, USA
3. Xishuangbanna, China
4. Kent’s Heritage Coast, UK
5. Puerto Rico
6. Shikoku, Japan
7. Atacama Desert, Chile
8. The Scenic Rim, Australia
9. Vancouver Island, Canada
10. Burgundy, France
2. West Virginia, USA
3. Xishuangbanna, China
4. Kent’s Heritage Coast, UK
5. Puerto Rico
6. Shikoku, Japan
7. Atacama Desert, Chile
8. The Scenic Rim, Australia
9. Vancouver Island, Canada
10. Burgundy, France