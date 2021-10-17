These Are Autumn’s Top Staycation Destinations, According To Tripadvisor

International travel may be getting easier – from 8th November we can even visit the US again, provided we're fully vaccinated – but the staycation trend is going nowhere.
According to new research by Tripadvisor, 62% of Brits are planning to travel in the UK this autumn, whereas just 14% are planning on venturing overseas. The travel site has also published its list of the fastest-growing staycation destinations, and it seems that city breaks are very much the order of the day.
Cardiff in Wales finishes top of the list, followed by Belfast in Northern Ireland and the ever popular London, home to so many Insta-friendly restaurants and cute brunch spots.
No fewer than three cities in Scotland make the top ten, as does Newcastle, suggesting that many travellers will be using autumn 2021 to explore the northernmost parts of the country. Check out the top 10 below.
1. Cardiff, South Glamorgan, Wales
2. Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
3. London, England
4. Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland
5. Swansea, West Glamorgan, Wales
6. Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Scotland
7. Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England
8. Tenby, Pembrokeshire, Wales
9. Dundee, Angus, Scotland
10. Ayr, Ayrshire, Scotland
Tripadvisor's Autumn Travel Index also reveals that Gen Z are especially keen to travel in the next few months, with 36% saying they are planning three or more trips this autumn.
Meanwhile, a third of millennials (33%) and just over a third of Gen Z (37%) said they intend to spend more on their autumn trips than they did before the pandemic in 2019.
Another major autumn travel trend is Halloween-themed experiences as travellers get spooky on ghost and vampire tours, as well as castle and cultural tours. Perhaps a little surprisingly given that tours are sometimes associated with older travellers, 71% of Gen Z and 46% of millennials said they intend to book some kind of tour as part of their autumn staycations. Bring it on!