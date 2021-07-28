Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old Trainee Solicitor In Dublin On 38.5k

Housing costs: Rent €780/£666.44 for my en suite room.

Loan payments: €82/£70.06 for a loan I took out to buy my car last year and have €1,500/£1,281.61 remaining on. Usually €100/£85.44 off my credit card that I use for large expenses such as car insurance. I paid a chunk of the balance off last month so there's only €200/£170.88 outstanding. University education in Ireland is of minimal cost compared to the UK and was around €1,000-1,500/£854.41-1,281.61 per year when I was in university, which my dad very kindly paid. I also lived at home because paying rent was just not an option so I have no student loans.

Utilities: All household bills are divided between the four of us and is €10/£8.54 for Wi-Fi and TV, €6/£5.13 for bins and approximately €20/£17.09 for electricity.

Transportation: I walk everywhere when I can and the pandemic massively reduced the amount of public transport I take so I spend roughly €20/£17.09 on buses and €40/£34.18 on petrol. Car tax is €200/£170.88 annually and insurance is €1,040/£888.59 which is quite high as I lost my no-claims bonus when I lived in Canada for a couple of years but this will hopefully reduce next year.

Phone bill: €29.99/£25.62 for my SIM only plan.

Savings? €6,000/£5,126.45 in a savings account. I spent a large portion of my savings on travelling and buying my car pre-pandemic and have been working on building this back up again despite a pay cut and moving to a different house with much higher rent. Long term I need to find a better way to invest at least a portion of my savings to get some return or at least a decent interest rate compared to the current account but I find investing a very daunting prospect.

Other: iCloud Storage €0.99/£0.85, Spotify €9.99/£8.54, roaming gym membership €32/£27.34, prescriptions for medical issues usually €60/£51.26, gym programme through app €13.99/£11.95. I use my dad’s Netflix and my boyfriend's Disney+.