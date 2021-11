Brown Sugar Is Still Just As Sweet As The First Time We Fell In Love With It

You could make a solid case that the best scene in Brown Sugar is when Taye Diggs as Dre (who just found out his wife was cheating on him) clinks his glass and delivers in a high-pitched octave the line: “We finna celebrate! What? My divooorce!” with comedic timing only a former Broadway star could nail. But for the purposes of our dissection of the most romantic scene in the film, we’re going with the final moments. At this point, Syd has finished her book titled I Used To Love Him ( a nod to the Common song ) and is giving an interview on Hot 97 with Angie Martinez to promote it and her magazine. Dre is about to hear the first artist signed to his new label debut his single on the same station. He calls in during Syd’s interview (while he races to her in person) to get her to finally confess that she’s been in love with him since they were kids. By now, they’ve both been engaged to other people, they’ve been friends, lovers, and friends again, and through it all, they kept singing the same song — they just needed to finish the lyrics. In a Hot 97 studio, Dre finds the words to lock down the love of his life. The line that gets her: “ You’re my air .” Swoon.