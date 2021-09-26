Psalms, which is the title of this episode, are songs of faith, Paul says, that can lead people out of the darkness. His powerful speech leaves some in tears and encourages Riley to get blessed, even if it is only for his mom’s sake. Dr. Sarah (Annabeth Gish) sees something else in Father Paul, though — a familiarity. She says that the Monsignor used to stare at her. Now she catches the new Father staring her down as if he knows something about her. It’s a clue that the new preacher has some connection to the old one. If he is some younger version of the Monsignor, it would explain why he’s so drawn to those from his church who stopped believing, like Riley, who he speaks to about resurrection and hosting AA meetings in town. Is it possible he’s back in some younger form looking for a second chance to convince them of God’s grace?

