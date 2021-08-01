R29 Recaps: Every Episode Of Netflix’s Outer Banks Season 2

A storm is brewing on the shores of Netflix’s Outer Banks season 2, metaphorically speaking, which means the adventure series’ teenage crew is back for a new season full of treasure hunting. Season 2 has them relocating to a new country after they were literally chased out of the OBX, which promises more harrowing hijinks and more shirtless swashbuckling.
In the season 1 finale of Outer Banks, head Pogue John B. (Chase Stokes) was on the verge of finding the buried gold that led to his dad’s demise — until he was falsely accused of murder. Now, he’s on a boat heading to the Bahamas with his girlfriend Sarah (Madelyn Cline), who just learned her dastardly dad Ward (Charles Esten) is the one behind it all. That’s a lot to take in, especially when you’re literally a fugitive in a foreign country. "Promise me you won't do anything stupid,” Sarah politely asks John B. in the season 2 premiere. No surprise, he and the rest of the Pogues do some things that would definitely be defined as dumb, but it just adds to the suspense of it all.
Advertisement
Each and every episode of season 2 is as knotty as they come, which is why we’re trying to make sense of all those twists and turns. With each recap we will also celebrate the MVP (Most Valuable Pogue), giving a well-deserved shout-out for whatever wild, ridiculous, resilient thing they do to stay one step ahead of their rivals, which still very much include the Kooks. So take a deep breath and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime. It’s definitely going to be a bumpy ride.
Episode 1: “The Gold”
We begin with a beautifully wood-carved monument to John B., who is believed to have died. Of course, he hasn’t, but as he reminds us through voiceover, “Everyone you know will die.” What a bummer. As is watching the town pay their respects to Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter) who was killed by Sarah’s brother Rafe (Drew Starkey). A truth that only those on the tarmac that day know. John B. was one of them, which is why he’s being framed for Peterkin’s death by Ward and is now sailing the high seas with Sarah (also still alive). Got that?
There is a larger point to John B.’s philosophising: Life being so short makes “everything meaningful. Everything’s just one time.” This doesn’t mean that Sarah wants to marry him though. Hello, he’s a teen with few prospects trapped on a steam ship going who knows where. And with a $50,000 reward out on him for killing a cop, he’s going to have to put those dreams of walking down the aisle on hold. Especially, once Terrence, the captain of this ship, realises the precious cargo he has onboard. Well, had onboard. The two teens manage to escape the boat before the cops nab them, which begins an episode-long goose chase.
Advertisement
The two decide to hide in plain sight at a five-star hotel. Sarah is good at acting like a Karen on vacation, but John B. is more worried about clearing his name. But first, he wants to steal the gold from Ward, something Sarah and the rest of us all know is a bad idea. A not-so-bad idea is borrowing a phone to send his friends a quick text from beyond the grave. Good on John B. for knowing their numbers by heart and for texting “did you pimp my shortboard?” as proof of identity. P4L, man.
There are a lot of bad ideas in this episode. The worst being Rafe’s suggestion that they kill John B’s friends so that he can get away with murder. Though, JJ’s plan to kidnap Rafe at gunpoint is pretty terrible too. However, the worst might be John B’s attempted robbery on Ward’s Paradise Island home. Without the safe code he’s out of luck, as is Sarah, who, while looking for John B, gets kidnapped by Terrence. John B. offers the captain a piece of the original gold in exchange for her, but Terrence is greedy enough to want more, which is how John B. comes up with the plan to steal the gold with Terrence’s help.
Luckily, Pope comes up with a pretty good plan to help John B. clear his name: find a material witness. The plan is to talk to Ward’s pilot Gavin. Well, not so much talk but secretly record him with Pope’s iPhone. Planting his phone in Gavin’s car is way safer than JJ’s gun-based plan any day. Though I do admire JJ’s ability to play the third wheel to the burgeoning Kiara-Pope hookup.
Advertisement
Everyone is pulling off a bit of espionage. Though John B.'s playing-pretend game needs work. I didn’t believe for one second that he was a landscaper looking for his leaf blower, but luckily, the guards at Sarah’s place did. Thankfully, Gavin also got nervous after Kie’s call and he’s looking to renegotiate his deal with Ward. Gavin’s got the gun Rafe used to kill Peterkin, which gives him leverage. Enough to make Ward nervous that he won’t be able to make his great escape, which ends with him meeting the Swiss in Nassau so he can sell the gold.
It’s a risky plan, which is why his wife Rose (Caroline Arapoglou) wonders if they should just give Rafe up. That’s a hard no from Ward, who gets an alert that someone has entered Paradise Island. He knows someone’s on the property, just not that it’s Sarah, who is able to crack the safe’s code. It’s her birthday, which has her feeling some kind of way; a hint of how conflicted she is about everything that's happened.
Of course, just as John B, Sarah and Terrence start packing up the bars, the cops show up. Sarah knows there’s a boat outside, so while the cops check out the house, she goes to get the keys, but has to give them to Terrence. Despite his parkour skills, John B. gets caught by the estate’s security. With one call, Ward is about to realise the dead don’t always die.
MVP: Kiara
Her give-no-fucks attitude has her taking on the establishment (i.e. Rafe and his dad) one graffiti tag at a time. She’s smoking weed, asking Pope to hookup, and putting her Pogue family above all else. Sure, it’s Pope’s multi-phase plan that will help save John B, but her Batman voice is the real key to it succeeding. No one’s saying Robert Pattinson has to worry about his job, but she is a master of the guilt trip. For that we stan.
Advertisement
Episode 2: “The Heist”
The jig is up for John B. His identity as the Paradise Island burglar is about to be revealed to Ward, but quick-thinking Sarah turns on the sprinklers causing the cop’s phone to get wet. As he scrambles to reconnect with Ward, Sarah walks out pretending to be “Val,” the Camerons’ housesitter. Of course, she knows Vlad, he fixes boats for the neighbours. The cops don’t buy it, which is why she shoots bug spray at them so she and John B can make a run for it. She really came in with a plan, didn’t she? But couldn’t John B. drive a little faster or is that cop a Terminator? Either way, Sarah and her donkey kick are calling the shots from now on, okay?
Pope is also calling the shots, thanks to his antique camcorder, which he hopes will catch Ward paying off Gavin. Unfortunately, they can’t hear the two guys, so there’s a lot of chatter as to what the two men are saying. Here’s the deal: Gavin’s mad, he’s not giving up the gun unless he gets his money. Gavin hits his head in a dust-up with Ward, who grabs the gun and is willing to walk away, but then Gavin says he’s not going to jail for Ward's “psychopath son." Ward turns around and shoots him execution-style. Pope catches it all on tape, but Gavin isn’t dead yet. He rushes Ward with his final breath, causing Ward to drop the gun. It ping-pongs off the construction into the flooded street where Ward tries to chase it down, only to see it go down the storm drain. This should be a good thing, but for some reason Kie decides to yell “murderer” at him. Now he knows someone saw him. Instead of looking for the gun, he’s looking for the heckler. In the pursuit, Pope drops the camera, damaging the tape, which brings them back to square one.
Advertisement
What I’d like to know is where Gavin’s body went. By the time interim Sheriff Shoupe gets to the scene, Gavin’s gone. The broken video and the illegal wiretapping doesn’t help the Pogues’ case that Ward is on a “random killing spree.” Though, he is. He managed to drag the body back to his house, where he’s now asking Rafe for help covering up a murder. You know, just a little father-son bonding.
To prove his love for his dad, Rafe is going to find the gun, but not if the Pogues find it first. JJ seems to understand how all the drains work on the island, but due to the pecker-climbing amoeba in the sewer, Kie is the one crawling through the muck. At the same time, Rafe is consulting with his drain guy/BFF Barry (Nicholas Cirillo), who suggests they flush out the drain in hopes the gun ends up near the ocean outlet. Just as they’re about to turn the water on, they hear Kie screaming and Rafe realises he’s not the only one looking for the gun. Not one to care about human life, he decides to flush them out anyway. It’s only thanks to JJ and Pope’s superhuman strength that she gets out of there alive. Somehow she managed to grab the gun while she was down there, but Rafe’s already planning to say John B. stole the gun. Privilege really does offer protection in this town, doesn’t it?
Back in the Bahamas, John B and Sarah make a deal with Terrence. He knows that the gold exists, that it’s in a safe on the island, but it won’t be there for long. Her dad will have to move it, but with Terrence’s island connections, they could pilfer it before Ward even knows. Sarah is out for revenge: she wants to take down her dad for John B’s dad who, unlike everyone else in town, never feared Ward. She turns to her little sister Wheezie (Julia Antonelli) for help. The walls in the Ward house are thin and Rose hears her talking to someone, but that doesn’t stop Wheezie from hacking into her dad’s computer and getting the details of the private air freight company that plans to relocate the gold.
Advertisement
Sarah and the gang need to intercept the gold before it gets on a plane, which is all very Fast & Furious. Terrence’s right-hand woman Cleo (Carlacia Grant) is in charge of the distraction, but she’s also Sarah’s confidante, warning her of Terrence’s back-stabbing ways. Rose tries to warn Ward of Wheezie’s mysterious phone call, but he’s convinced all he needs to do is get to the island and they’re home free. Has he ever watched Outer Banks?
For those who have, we already know that Ward’s plan to use the gold, worth half a billion, to dig his family out of a financial hole is a little too good to be true. Cleo’s decoy kids manage to slow Ward down, but they don’t stop him. Ward ditches his security escort, but runs into Cleo and Terrence’s sinkhole diversion. They get them out of the car so that Sarah and John B. can drive off with the gold. Ward manages to see the robbers, who he recognizes as his not-dead-daughter Sarah. Did she really think a cloth mask and a baseball hat was going to cut it?
John B. raises his gun as Ward walks closer. Rafe also prepares for a shootout, but Cleo manages to get the gun out of Rafe’s hand so that they can keep going with their original plan. The weight of the gold is slowing the truck down and the security detail is starting to catch up to them, but John B. goes all Tokyo Drift on them to hide in a sugarcane field. They did it, but in the melee, Rafe’s gun went off. Sarah’s been shot and she’s bleeding really bad. It’s time to panic.
Advertisement
MVP: Kiara
Having to crawl through excrement causing her to get “sewage in my lungs” to find the gun feels like a good reason to crown her two-time MVP in as many episodes, don’t you think?
Episode 3: “Prayers”
Bless John B. for knowing enough first aid to instruct Sarah to press down to stop the bleeding. They’ve got the gold, but they’ve got bigger problems that only Terrence’s secret doctor can solve. I love how they’re all best friends now: Cleo’s giving her girl Sarah some money, and they’ve bestowed a nickname on Terrence. Still, Sarah’s worried they might steal the gold—honestly, I am too. But John B. is worried about Sarah, so worried he drops his phone making it very hard to follow the GPS. It sure does make for an exciting opening scene though.
Pope is also being summoned by a rich family that was intrigued by his Royal Merchant story in his scholarship interview. He didn’t get the scholarship since, you know, he walked out midway through, but he’s told that getting in the good graces of this particular family could be beneficial to his future. The letter he receives has the wheat symbol on its wax seal, the same symbol that is on the bars of gold. Inside, it says in cursive, which, as JJ notes, isn’t always easy to read, that they have “material evidence that can exonerate” John B. This C. Limbrey character, who could be related to the captain of the Royal Merchant, wants Pope to come meet him alone so they can share what they know. Intriguing but also very sus.
Advertisement
Terrence and Cleo have loaded the gold onto their boat and are waiting for Sarah and John B, who might be a while since she’s recovering from a surgery that she may not wake up from. It’s touch and go there for a minute. Dr. “I don’t do heads” Marsh is ready to write her off. But somehow John B’s able to revive her with his love? We don’t need to get scientific, just know she makes it.
Ward is still questioning if it was really Sarah he saw, while Rafe admits he shot her — accidentally? He’s not sorry that he did, which is quite a statement. He thinks his dad is being foolish for believing she’s on their side. It’s the first time I’ve actually agreed with Rafe because he’s right, Sarah is out to get them. Not kill them, but certainly, foil their plans. Ward is back to telling the authorities that Sarah has been kidnapped and brainwashed by John B. My question is, does Ward actually believe that Sarah was brainwashed or is it just easier to believe that story than reckon with the truth?
Unfortunately, when Sarah and John B. get to the dock, they find out there’s been a shooting. They see the cops with the gold, and the cops see them. Another chase ensues, which ends with John B. hitting Cleo with his Volvo. She managed to jump overboard when the cops showed up, but she heard gunshots. We don’t know what happened to Terrence, but Ward now has his gold back. He’s happy to be flush with cash and also to know that Sarah’s likely okay since she isn’t in the hospital or morgue.
Advertisement
Rafe, on the other hand, is not doing well no matter how much steak Ward buys him. He’s having bad thoughts and is afraid he might do something terrible. One would argue, he already has, but he’s at his breaking point. Yet Ward isn’t listening, telling him to “man up.” In some ways, Sarah also wants John B. to man up and stop running. She wants to go back to OBX and clear his name and with Cleo’s help they make it to Charleston quicker than Kie, JJ, and Pope do. And when they do they’re sort of married, though, no one believes that ceremony would stand up in a maritime court of law.
MVP: John B.
We’ll never quite know how he brought Sarah back to life — Was it the haphazard CPR? The screaming? The chair throwing?— but whatever he did deserves an honorary doctorate from Johnny Hopkins.
Episode 4: “Homecoming”
Land ho! John B. and Sarah have made it to Charleston, where JJ, Pope, and Kie have also arrived to meet up with someone who is so rich and fancy they make OBX’s Kooks look like Pogues. It’s Ms. Carla Limbrey (Lost’s Elizabeth Mitchell) who was looking to meet with Pope. “To finding the unfindable,” she toasts Pope, who, before entering the plantation house, spots the slave quarters. She was also looking for the gold, and knows they found it and then lost it to Ward. She adds that she has a “long and tortured history” with the Cameron patriarch. She funded his first development project and they were partners in the hunt for the Royal Merchant. Just like he did to John B.’s father, Ward double-crossed her.
Advertisement
She also knows that Rafe killed Peterkin thanks to a recording of Gavin saying so, but she won’t exonerate John B. unless she gets Denmark Tanney’s key. Tanney was a freedman who tried to buy the freedom of his wife and daughters, but Limbrey’s ancestors refused and hanged him for attempting to claim his wife’s remains. Carla is convinced that Pope’s family has the key, which will lead them to the real treasure at the Cross of Santo Domingo. To get it, she’s willing to kidnap him. Thankfully, JJ and Kie show up right on time to keep Pope from getting tazed by Carla’s henchman. But another chase ensues — this season is full of them.
Funny thing is, as JJ tries to drive away he nearly hits two people in the street: John B. and Sarah, who are being chased by the well-dressed man they just robbed. They recognise Pope’s dad’s truck, so they steal a pedicab to try and catch up. Their slow-motion reunion is pretty sweet, though, they really gotta keep moving so they don’t get caught by one, if not both, of the guys who are chasing them. LOL to John B. pedaling as fast as Carla’s henchman can run. Still, they are able to get away leading to a montage of good vibes that includes Sarah and Kie having some quality girl talk over chunks of watermelon and the guys ignoring all of JJ’s dating advice.
What can’t be ignored is Ward telling Rose what happened in Nassau; Sarah is alive, but she was shot by Rafe trying to steal the gold. It’s kind of bizarre that he’s not more interested in making sure she survived, but I guess his priorities are the gold. Rose’s priorities are not going to jail after lying for Rafe. The truth is, she’s known there was something wrong with Rafe since he was 10 and she’s not willing to take the fall for him. Is Ward willing to? Particularly when Rafe’s getting drunk at the local bar and talking about what it’s like to shoot a gun?
Advertisement
When Rafe finds out that John B. is alive and well in the OBX, he goes looking for another gun and finds an accomplice in Barry. (Sidenote: Party all you want, but why did all the Pogues go to buy beer? Especially the two who are supposed to be dead?) They show up to the house, but luckily, they slam their car door loud enough to tip John B. off. He, Sarah, and JJ end up hiding in a tree while the guys survey the place. It’s a good thing Rafe made too much of a scene to stick around, or things could have been bad. Sarah realises that Rafe knowing where she is means her dad will soon know too. Ward’s going to have to choose between his kids, and she believes he will choose her. She wants two hours to go see him, something the others think is a straight-up bad idea. I’m torn, Ward is a liar, but I do think he’s got a soft spot for Sarah that could work in her favor.
When she goes back home, she tells Ward she’s going to testify against him so he should make Rafe turn himself in. He won’t do it, he knows that John B. didn’t kill Peterkin, but believes he’s the reason she’s dead. Ward’s logic is, if John B. wasn’t so greedy, none of this would have happened. Sarah is his favourite, that he admits, but he won’t choose between his daughter and his son. He still believes everything’s going to work out just fine. Oh, to be so blissfully ignorant.
Advertisement
The only thing Ward can do is call Shoupe, who follows Sarah back to The Cut. Now they’ve got to outrun the FBI despite the fact that Sarah can barely walk. John B. surrenders, but the largest officer decides he’s not going to let him go so easily. That one’s gonna hurt.
MVP: JJ
His plans are often the worst, but sometimes he manages to make sense. “Stupid things have good outcomes all the time,” is his philosophy and after all they’ve been through you can’t really argue with him, can you? He’s willing to put his life on the line for John B. that’s true Pogue-dom.
Episode 5: “The Darkest Hour”
John B. is as close to rock bottom as they come, but as his dad used to say, “You can always go lower.” So perhaps, him ending up in an orange jumpsuit is not as low as he’s yet to go. Though, that toilet situation is pretty dire. Not to mention, he’s been charged with murder of the first degree. If convicted, the max sentence is the death penalty. This might not be hell, but it’s pretty damn close.
Ward is out here playing innocent, when he’s an actual murderer, something Kiara announces outside the courthouse. Sheriff Shoupe is once again being called out for offering special treatment to the Kooks, but Kiara gets her mic drop moment when she tells Ward, “It’s not a coincidence that your daughter’s sitting with us.” That daughter plans to testify on the behalf of her kind-of husband, but she needs Wheezie’s help. She also knows that Rafe wasn’t home that day. Lord knows that’s a better idea than JJ’s plan to kidnap Shoupe.
Advertisement
Kiara is looking to her parents for help, they might be able to get John B. a lawyer. Her mum is not all that interested in helping these Pogue boys who seem to be bringing her daughter down. Definitely not the moment for Kiara to confirm that she and Pope slept together on the beach. When push comes to shove, she’s a Pogue and she always will be, despite her Kook upbringing. Something her mum is just never going to understand. Though Kie seems a little unsure of her night with Pope, who is looking to get Limbrey’s tape of Gavin admitting everything. He also wants more intel on the Tanney key. Turns out, Pope’s dad’s grandmother used to wear a similar looking key around her neck and it’s possible it’s still in her old apartment. This is where that illustration comes in handy. Pope realises the pattern in the drawing Carla gave him is the same as his great-grandma’s ceiling. It’s there he finds a hole where she stored the key.
With Gavin being gone and Sarah testifying against her dad, it’s not looking good for Ward. Rose is most worried about losing their status, which is why she’s urging Ward to find someone, anyone to help them. Ward’s longshot plan is paying off a cop. I know Ward is rich, but him telling everyone about the murders he’s committed as a sympathy play seems like a bad strategy to me. As does not choosing Sarah in his battle of the kids. Even Ward admits that it’s Rafe who effed things up royally. Once again though, Rafe’s going to try and make it right by tricking Sarah into meeting him under the guise that he’s Wheezie. Also, Sarah, sweetie, maybe give a few more minutes between all those emergency texts?
Advertisement
Let’s all agree that there’s nothing worse than a rogue JJ rolling up to the jail with a toothpick in his mouth. His Operation Liberation plan begins with them pissing off the cops (check!) and then faking an appendicitis attack that leads to his cousin Ricky, the weed dealer/EMT, extracting him. It’s more Ferris Bueller’s Day Off than Shawshank Redemption. Yet, John B. is going with it, that’s how desperate he is. His friends are also desperate to save him, believing the Tanney key could be, well, the key to clearing his name. Though, it might also be the key to something else. The key features an inscripted message: “Path to the tomb is beyond the Island Room.”
Pope and Kie don’t know what or where the Island Room is. Nor do they know that JJ is in the midst of breaking John B. out of jail, only to be given a different patient. We also start to see the plan Ward put in place with the cop. She is letting another inmate free so he can take out John B. So basically, Ward paid to have him killed. That is truly cuckoo bananas — and that is saying something with this show. Oh, that is until Rafe tries to drown his sister in a small tub. Nothing seems to be going right until Sarah’s ex Topper (Austin North) shows up to save her from her demonic brother and somehow, at the same moment, John B. hears Sarah’s name and acquires super strength to fight off his humongous attacker. The power of love, I guess?
Advertisement
Turns out, Shoupe has been doing his detective work on the down low. He checked out the gun, which has Rafe’s fingerprints all over it. Now the OBX squad is ready to take Rafe down, pulling up to the Cameron house with backup. Gotta agree with JJ, this really was a doozy of a day.
MVP: Kiara
She’s full of clever bon mots in this episode, from that sick burn on bad daddy Ward (“It’s not a coincidence that your daughter’s sitting with us.”) To straight-up nailing how the criminal justice system works: “Justice costs money.” To showing up in the nick of time to save JJ’s ass with some dangerous driving. Like Michael Jordan before her, Kie’s got a three-peat on her hands.
More to come...