Pate and his co-creators, his brother Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, were able to keep nods to North Carolina including Chapel Hill, Masonboro Island, and Snow's Cut in Carolina Beach, which is the inspiration for The Cut, where John B and his Pogue friends live. But the fictional world was set in Charleston locales like James Island Mount Pleasant's historic Old Village , and Jones Island, the largest island in the state of South Carolina, which is home to the Angel Oak , which is believed to be one of the oldest living oak trees east of the Mississippi River. The red and white striped Morris Island Lighthouse , which was built in 1767 and later rebuilt in 1876 after being destroyed in the Civil War, is also on full display throughout the series.