R29 Recaps: Every Episode Of Netflix’s Outer Banks Season 2

Pope is also calling the shots, thanks to his antique camcorder, which he hopes will catch Ward paying off Gavin. Unfortunately, they can’t hear the two guys, so there’s a lot of chatter as to what the two men are saying. Here’s the deal: Gavin’s mad, he’s not giving up the gun unless he gets his money. Gavin hits his head in a dust-up with Ward, who grabs the gun and is willing to walk away, but then Gavin says he’s not going to jail for Ward's “psychopath son." Ward turns around and shoots him execution-style. Pope catches it all on tape, but Gavin isn’t dead yet. He rushes Ward with his final breath, causing Ward to drop the gun. It ping-pongs off the construction into the flooded street where Ward tries to chase it down, only to see it go down the storm drain. This should be a good thing, but for some reason Kie decides to yell “murderer” at him. Now he knows someone saw him. Instead of looking for the gun, he’s looking for the heckler. In the pursuit, Pope drops the camera, damaging the tape, which brings them back to square one.