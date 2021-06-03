Rachel Bilson & Melinda Clarke Call Out Mischa Barton’s “Perplexing” Claims About The O.C.

Barton told the outlet on May 18 that her 2006 exit from the series was bittersweet. "I was really sad I was going because that was like my family," she said. "But, there had also been some things that weren't so cool and I would be lying to say I wasn't a little bit relieved that I was going to extricate myself from that situation. For whatever reasons, years later, certain people, when they see me from the show, they are so excited to see me and they only remember the good times. So, it's a bit of a mixed bag how we all feel about it. I was young, but I was excited to try and get to do new stuff, too, and didn't know if I could keep handling the stress of that environment that I was put in."