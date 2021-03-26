Two Of The OC‘s Best Characters Are Reuniting For Welcome To The OC, Bitches

I, like many others, have recently become re-obsessed with The OC, and the timing could not be more impeccable. It's not often that The Fates see a group of people rewatching a 2000s teen drama and then reward them with a brand new podcast created by two of the show's sweetest mean girls. But sometimes they clearly do: It is officially time to drive down the 101 again.
Welcome to The OC, Bitches will feature Rachel Bilson, who played spoiled teen queen and reluctant lover of Seth Cohen (Adam Brody) and Melinda Clarke, who played Marissa Cooper's (Mischa Barton) hot mean mom, Julie. The podcast, set to debut 27th April, will feature additional actors from The OC (yes, Mr. Eyebrows himself, Peter Gallagher, is set to make an appearance, according to Deadline), makeup artists, and even sociologists who will discuss the show's impact. (What about journalists talking about the impact? I am available.) The Kast Media podcast will span 100 episodes, and will kick off with a rewatch of the premiere episode.
“I’m so excited to be doing this podcast with Mindy. I think everyone could use a little light and laughter after the year we have endured. Going back and watching all of these episodes has been so fun and I can’t wait to talk about it all, my own personal experiences as well as others involved with the show. From behind the camera, to the makeup trailer to the faces on screen, I hope you will all tune in and come with us back to the OC,” said Bilson in a statement.
The duo teased the unannounced podcast back in February when Bilson posted this seemingly innocuous selfie captioned, "#FBF???? 🤔 wait for it..... #eternalsummer#covidsafe." Eternal Summer (love a pun), indeed.
Personally, I am hoping to hear more about the backstory behind a few of my favourite The OC moments. How many takes went into Ryan and Marissa's definitive ferris wheel kiss? What did the cast think of SNL's spoof of the season 2 finale? What was Clarke's reaction to Barton's impeccable character acting during Marissa's freakout? Do they also think about Paris Hilton's club cameo a lot?
do we need 3000 words on this marissa's freakout pic.twitter.com/T5r9ekzQ6Q— Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) March 23, 2021
Check out the trailer here, and look out for new episodes every Tuesday on YouTube or wherever you get podcasts.