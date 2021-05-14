Mild spoilers are ahead. The new Netflix limited series Halston has already come under fire from the late designer's estate: the Halston Archives and Family claim it is “an inaccurate, fictionalized account." However, the cast of Halston did try to capture their real-life counterparts as best they could within the storyline, based on journalist Steven Gaines' Halston biography, Simply Halston: The Untold Story. So while you may want to watch with a healthy dose of skepticism about what’s real and what’s been embellished for the small screen, it’s hard to deny that McGregor and his co-stars completely threw themselves into their roles.
Halston rose to fame during the 1960s and 1970s, and his circle of friends included everyone you might find at the infamous Studio 54 at the height of disco. Diving into the lives of real-life people can often be tricky, but from the actors bear striking resemblances to the real people in Halston's orbit, from Halston himself, to a beloved jewellery designer, an EGOT actress, and a beloved filmmaker. The Netflix limited series also made sure to consider the fashion, recreating iconic Halston outfits once worn by some of his closest friends and models, many of whom you might recognise.
That casting in this show is just that spot-on.