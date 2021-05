Netflix’s Halston Called Out By Designer’s Family For Being A Real Housewives Take On His Life

This isn’t even the only controversy following Halston; McGregor’s casting was placed under fire after his name was attached to the lead role. Although Murphy claims that the Scottish actor was the “only choice” for Halston, it’s hard to believe that there was no one else who could embody Halston, a queer icon, with the same level of nuance and care. Casting McGregor, a Hollywood veteran and straight man, to bring this story to life rather than a different actor who actually identifies as gay feels...like the wrong choice — especially as conversations about queer representation continue within the television and film space.