Ewan McGregor Brings The Glamorous & Tortured Halston To Life In First Trailer

The scenes that follow — which seem to be soundtracked by McGregor's own cover of Depeche Mode's "Enjoy The Silence" — see the designer honing his iconic simple yet luxurious aesthetic, frequenting Studio 54 and going out with his entourage of famous friends: namely singer and actress Liza Minnelli (Krysta Rodriguez), jewelry designer Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan), and Halston's partner and artist Victor Hugo (Gian Franco Rodriguez). However, things slowly but surely start to unravel.