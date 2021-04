Sadiq Khan On His Plans To Make Women Feel Safer In London

When asked what he, not as mayor but as a man, does to make women feel safer, Sadiq said: "I know that my experience of using the Tube is different to girls and women. I'm not going to be touched up or have a photograph taken up my skirt. When Gina Martin was upskirted , for instance, I was particularly struck by her story because I was at the same Killers concert as her when it happened. How different was my experience of that event because I am a man? It's about realising that as someone of my gender in a public space, I have a very different experience to women. It might be about crossing the road if you're behind a woman at night or adjusting how you behave on public transport to make women feel safer. I would encourage all men to do the same. Women should not be thinking about how to change themselves – the type of skirt they're wearing or whether they wear heels."