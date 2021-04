Is It Acceptable To Use The Phrase “Men Are Trash”?

On the other hand, surely the phrase speaks to something more profound, providing women with the shorthand for a litany of injustices which are hard to articulate simply or succinctly? When it is used by women to express their personal anger, hurt and frustration, it speaks to a complex web of experience which is borne out in data about male violence. In the UK, a woman is killed by a man every three days . On top of that, 97% of women aged 18 to 24 have been sexually harassed. Most of them say they have lost faith that this abuse will be dealt with if they report it. Women are more likely than men to experience rape. According to the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) , 20% of women and 4% of men have experienced some type of sexual assault since the age of 16 – that’s equivalent to 3.4 million female and 631,000 male victims. Women are also more likely to experience domestic abuse. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) , for the year ending March 2019, it is estimated that 1.6 million women and 786,000 men aged 16 to 74 experienced domestic violence. That’s seven in 100 women and four in 100 men.