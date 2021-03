The Cast Of Genius: Aretha Compared To The Real People

The third season of the National Geographic anthology series Genius begins with Aretha Franklin in the studio. It’s 1967 and she believes this recording session down in Muscle Shoals will make or break her career. She’s looking for a hit, but more importantly, she’s looking for her sound. Her worry might seem funny now knowing that this session would lead to her being crowned the Queen of Soul . But the cast of Genius: Aretha are such dead ringers for the real people they’re portraying, it’s easy to get caught up in the drama. Almost as if you’ve gone back in time to watch it live. Yes, Cynthia Erivo is that good as Ms. Franklin.