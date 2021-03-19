This is a good week to be a Netflix documentary fan. On Friday, March 19, the streamer premieres a new season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the luxe take on race car driving. Formula 1 will whisk you away to Europe without making you get on a plane. If you can’t get into the niche sport, Netflix released two other docs earlier this week: Operation Varsity Blues, which mixes celebrity reporting with complicated true crime, and The Lost Pirate Kingdom, ideal for everyone who still listens to the Pirates of the Caribbean soundtrack.
If you need a little bit more escape than a nonfiction story can provide, you still have a plethora of new options right now. Michelle Obama makes her Netflix debut as the co-lead in Waffles + Mochi, an adorable kids show. For those in the mood for a country-fried sitcom, you’ll find Katharine McPhee’s Country Comfort. There is also a new sex worker-led Spanish language thriller from the minds of Money Heist, a controversy-free standup special, the return of a beloved anime, and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.