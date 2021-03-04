Riot Grrrls Rule The Moxie Soundtrack

"Girls to the front" is known as Kathleen Hanna's rallying cry, but it might as well be Moxie's slogan, too. At the start of Netflix's new dramedy, Vivian (Hadley Robinson) is quiet, introverted, and more annoyed than angry about the sexism running rampant throughout her school. But when she bands together with cool new girl Lucy (Alycia Pascual-Peña) and a group of other fed-up classmates, magic — and possibly a revolution — starts to happen in and out of her English classroom.
Moxie is all about girls coming into their own, joining forces, and so naturally, the soundtrack is also full of riot grrrl anthems of past and present. Bikini Kill's "Rebel Girl," an ode to women who hold their heads up high, first inspires Vivian to make a zine. Later, the Linda Lindas, a real-life punk rock outfit, perform for Vivian and her new squad. Also on the Moxie mixtape are fresh covers by Brandi Carlile and Lucy Dacus, some more Bikini Kill classics, and girl power anthems by Ebony Bones and Princess Nokia.
Suffice to say, there isn't just one genre, era, or mood that sums up Moxie's soundtrack. But these songs all send the same message as the film itself: women are powerful and creative as hell.