Riot Grrrls Rule The Moxie Soundtrack

"Girls to the front" is known as Kathleen Hanna's rallying cry , but it might as well be Moxie's slogan, too. At the start of Netflix's new dramedy , Vivian (Hadley Robinson) is quiet, introverted, and more annoyed than angry about the sexism running rampant throughout her school. But when she bands together with cool new girl Lucy (Alycia Pascual-Peña) and a group of other fed-up classmates, magic — and possibly a revolution — starts to happen in and out of her English classroom.