Though Schaeffer and her writer's room were able to get really creative with Wanda's story, she also revealed that there were some guidelines provided by the superhero franchise. Because everything in the MCU is ultimately connected, there were certain characters that had to be present in WandaVision because of their larger role in future plots, including S.W.O.R.D. captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and astrophysicist Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings). Luckily, Schaeffer was able to make it work with what she was given; the cast of WandaVision is nothing to scoff at.