The Cecil Hotel Is Haunted By Death & Conspiracies Theories, So Of Course There’s A New Doc About It
There's something about an eerie hotel that's even creepier than a haunted house. Maybe it's the idea that a place created to prioritize your comfort could be hiding a sinister underbelly. In any case, Netflix has a new documentary series that will check you into a real-life nightmare.
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the first installment in a new documentary series that explores different notorious locations that have been historically shrouded in mystery and crime. Directed by Joe Berlinger (Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), the upcoming season zeroes in on the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, a place that has been the riddled with nefarious activity throughout the years, suspicious deaths to roaming serial killers.
In the trailer, we hear from many who have intimate knowledge of the history of the hotel, including a former manager of the Cecil Hotel. "Is there a room here that somebody hasn't died in? I never got used to that," she remarks.
Mostly, the season will focus on the mysterious death of college student Elisa Lam, who was staying at the Cecil in 2013 before she vanished. (If you watched American Horror Story: Hotel, this story might sound familiar). Unsettling surveillance footage and other puzzling facts of the case made its way to the internet's biggest sleuths as they took it upon themselves to try to solve the mystery. "It makes people wonder, is there's something evil going on here?" asks one of the series' interviewees.
Watch the trailer for Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, premiering on Netflix February 10.