The Cecil Hotel Is Haunted By Death & Conspiracies Theories, So Of Course There’s A New Doc About It

Mostly, the season will focus on the mysterious death of college student Elisa Lam, who was staying at the Cecil in 2013 before she vanished. (If you watched American Horror Story: Hotel, this story might sound familiar). Unsettling surveillance footage and other puzzling facts of the case made its way to the internet's biggest sleuths as they took it upon themselves to try to solve the mystery. "It makes people wonder, is there's something evil going on here?" asks one of the series' interviewees.