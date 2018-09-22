One of the reasons we love historic hotels is the urban legends they've inspired — and many of them come with a spooky twist. Even if you're not a fan of horror movies or haunted houses, the back stories of these could-be ghosts and their ties with these decades-old establishments are still fascinating to hear about.
With Halloween just over a month away, we've rounded up seven supposedly haunted hotels known around the world for their paranormal activities. There's a possessed bed and breakfast, an eerie castle, and even a hotel room murder fit for an Agatha Christie mystery novel. Be prepared to be utterly captivated — and slightly creeped out.