Just a few weeks ago, Netflix premiered the end of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina . Now, on Friday, January 22, the streaming service is opening the doors of another witchy series: Fate: The Winx Saga. This drama also follows a teen witch (Sabrina Weird Sister Abigail Cowen’s Bloom), her trouble-making friends, and a mysterious supernatural institution. The major difference here is that Winx prefers fairy drama to feuds with the actual Christian Devil.