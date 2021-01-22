Just a few weeks ago, Netflix premiered the end of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Now, on Friday, January 22, the streaming service is opening the doors of another witchy series: Fate: The Winx Saga. This drama also follows a teen witch (Sabrina Weird Sister Abigail Cowen’s Bloom), her trouble-making friends, and a mysterious supernatural institution. The major difference here is that Winx prefers fairy drama to feuds with the actual Christian Devil.
If magical YA shows aren’t your cup of witch’s brew, Netflix has a buffet of other new movies and TV shows this week. Today audiences also get White Tiger, a dark crime drama starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The streamer is also serving up two very different competition series, a buzzy international show, and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.