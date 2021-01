Your Money Horoscope For 2021 Is Here

2021 is a big year for you, Water Bearer. With Saturn and Jupiter moving into your sign this moment in time should feel like a relief after many years of heavy Capricorn fears weighing heavy on your mind behind closed doors. Hopefully you're feeling more confident in your dreams of helping others. Jupiter, the ruler of your Money Sector, moves into Aquarius from December 19 and joins up with Saturn, creating a fresh new cycle for you both personally and financially. Your financial security is directly linked to how much hard work and effort you put into making your ambitions come to fruition. You are the Captain of this ship, so lean into that newfound confidence by asking yourself: What do you want to do to make money? Energetically, this is a time for you to get away from dissolving into the crowd and stand out on your own creative merits for a change, without being afraid of taking up too much space. It's safe to be seen for your talents. This is a new beginning for you. Of course, there will be natural ebbs and flows that you'll have to manage before you see true progress. But Jupiter dips into Pisces from May to July to give your Money House a fresh pump of optimism and abundance. Good times are on the way.