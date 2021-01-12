Your Money Horoscope For 2021 Is Here

Having Jupiter and Saturn take up residence in your 12th house of seclusion and Isolation will push you to reflect on your sense of faith and your desire to rescue the world from itself, sweet Pisces. This year, your financial energy is best served by not chasing after worldly ambitions and accolades. Instead, focus on healing those around you. After the year we survived, most people need someone to care for them in some way, a service your chart is primed to provide. On January 6, Mars, the ruler of your Money Sector, breaks away from his months-long journey through your 2nd house of self-worth to hunt for new experiences. Pay attention to opportunities that arise around family, caretaking, real estate, or selfless roles like counselling, herbalism, or astrology around mid-March, as Mars gets a cosmic power up to execute your financial desires around this time. It's a messy world, Pisces but there's still hope — so long as you're around to guide us through with compassion.