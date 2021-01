Many of us may be searching for a way to move forward or find the will to continue working toward our goals right now, and Wednesday offers an opportunity, as the emotion-ruling Moon begins a new cycle in determined Capricorn, making us feel reflective. This new Moon forms a conjunction with powerful Pluto, which will add power to our manifestations. It could be tempting to go into attack mode on this day, as warrior planet Mars forms a square with rule-making Saturn. Instead, do your best to use the energy of this transit to plan on how you can best protect yourself from unexpected challenges, and practice mindfulness as these strong planets clash against each other. There are better ways to spend your time on Wednesday than getting in a Facebook fight — such as getting in touch with your creative side. Play with your aesthetic, flirt, and socialise as charming Venus makes a trine with enigmatic Uranus in retrograde. Now is the time to live in the moment.