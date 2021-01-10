After what was for many a draining and traumatic week, we can expect a mental shift on Monday, when messenger Mercury forms a conjunction with expansive Jupiter. This transit helps us to share big ideas and plan for the future. Discuss your options with friends and colleagues to make the most of this collaborative event.
Try to pace yourself and take things slowly on Tuesday, as speedy Mercury creates a square with chaotic Uranus in retrograde. It's easier for us to get our signals crossed when working with others, so take a little extra time to make sure that you've got all of the facts before you get started on a new project.
Many of us may be searching for a way to move forward or find the will to continue working toward our goals right now, and Wednesday offers an opportunity, as the emotion-ruling Moon begins a new cycle in determined Capricorn, making us feel reflective. This new Moon forms a conjunction with powerful Pluto, which will add power to our manifestations. It could be tempting to go into attack mode on this day, as warrior planet Mars forms a square with rule-making Saturn. Instead, do your best to use the energy of this transit to plan on how you can best protect yourself from unexpected challenges, and practice mindfulness as these strong planets clash against each other. There are better ways to spend your time on Wednesday than getting in a Facebook fight — such as getting in touch with your creative side. Play with your aesthetic, flirt, and socialize as charming Venus makes a trine with enigmatic Uranus in retrograde. Now is the time to live in the moment.
We're blessed with a chance to make significant changes in our lives starting on Thursday, as Uranus, the Planet of Innovation, stations direct in reliable Taurus. It’s the perfect time to reflect on how we may have felt stagnant in our lives since mid-August, when Uranus began his backward motion. We’re now equipped with the resources we need to move forward, and are liberated by Uranus' powerful energy. It's time to initiate change and roll with the punches. The ego-ruling Sun also creates a conjunction with power-focused Pluto on Thursday, enhancing the introspective energy of the week. It's time to look within ourselves and bring our darkest secrets to light. Work to seek greater self-understanding during this transit, and allow yourself to evolve.