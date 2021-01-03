Your Love Horoscope For 2021 Is Here

Welcome to 2021! After a year of massive changes in relationships, we head into an exciting and unique year when it comes to dating and love in general. Jupiter and Saturn both moved into innovative Aquarius in December 2020, and as they each form energising squares with wild child Uranus in Taurus in the first couple months of the year, a need for freedom within relationships will be loud and clear. This might create tension for both singles and couples, but it can certainly be exciting and liberating. In 2021, the more you learn to go with the romantic flow and get out of your comfort zone, the more fun you will have.
The best time to get married or take a relationship to the next level is when Venus, Goddess of Love and Desire, spends time in romance-obsessed Pisces from February 25 to March 20. Still, the focus will be more on intellect than on feelings, as Mercury will be retrograding in air signs from January 30 to February 20, May 29 to June 22, and September 26 to October 18. These “backward” transits will cause misunderstandings that could ultimately lead to positive adjustments in how you communicate.
But don’t worry, there will be plenty of room for magic. Three outer planets settle in their home signs this year, potent placements that means manifestation powers will be in full force. If you’re single and looking, Jupiter’s dip into creative Pisces from mid-May to late-July is your best bet for attracting the love you want. This is the time to re-download all those dating apps. If you’re in a partnership, Jupiter and Neptune are in Pisces over the summer, which can bring some seriously romantic vibes your way — making this the best time of the year to take a trip or just focus on giving each other your full attention.
Keep your eyes and your ears open for both of 2021’s eclipse seasons, in the summer and the autumn. The May 26 Lunar Eclipse is intense, as it forms a stressful T-square with Jupiter, clouding our judgment. Luckily, the June 10 Solar Eclipse delivers a message that snaps us out of what could have become a boring love routine. Later in the autumn, some of our deepest and darkest secrets could be spilled around the November 19 Lunar Eclipse as the Sun, Moon, and Mercury square magnanimous Jupiter. There’s excitement in the air — and a sense that anything could happen around this lunation. Good thing, then, that the last Solar Eclipse brings with it a ton of can-do power when it arrives on December 4.
The year ends with a bang as love-ruling Venus goes retrograde in determined Capricorn on November 19. This transit will encourage us to overhaul our relationships and our closest connections, prompting us to deal with old hurts, revisit past loves, and set new boundaries. It’s not always the easiest transit, but it can have major payoffs that we’ll be able to enjoy once the planet goes direct again on January 29, 2022.