Your Love Horoscope For 2021 Is Here

Welcome to 2021! After a year of massive changes in relationships, we head into an exciting and unique year when it comes to dating and love in general. Jupiter and Saturn both moved into innovative Aquarius in December 2020, and as they each form energising squares with wild child Uranus in Taurus in the first couple months of the year, a need for freedom within relationships will be loud and clear. This might create tension for both singles and couples, but it can certainly be exciting and liberating. In 2021, the more you learn to go with the romantic flow and get out of your comfort zone, the more fun you will have.