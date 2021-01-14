5 Stylish Women On Their 2021 Fashion Resolutions

"I think 2020 was the year I learned how to edit (in all aspects of my life but especially with fashion). I got rid of a lot and became more okay with paring things down and making outfits more simple. I'm no longer wearing the outfits that are the loudest but instead gravitating towards the outfits that make me feel like a different iteration of me! I started 2020 off really rocky; I felt this mounting pressure to make every outfit awesome and ended up feeling really disappointed in myself when I just had the urge to wear something simple like jeans and a blazer. There was so much going on that I didn't want to expend the mental energy worrying about wearing something that felt very 'me' and I wasn't feeling inspired by anything. I was just trying to get through the days and that indifference to what I was wearing – compounded with everything else going on – made me feel even worse. I felt like I had lost this special part of myself that I loved and I would never get it back. As the year evolved, though, I told myself it's okay if not every outfit you wear is amazing, it doesn't diminish your self-worth and make you less of who you are. I let myself follow my intuition more and wear what I wanted to wear. When I was feeling inspired, I would push myself more and run with it but on days where I felt already overwhelmed, I'd tell myself that it's okay to just wear what I wore yesterday or nothing at all."