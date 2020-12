I’m 27 & I’ve Never Had A Partner At Christmas

A lot of the time, Laura’s single status doesn’t bother her. "I go through waves of thinking, It’s fine, I’m only 27 and that I don’t really want 'that' person yet because I quite like being on my own schedule," she explains. It’s when she’s catching up with friends who are in steady relationships that her concerns creep in. "Once I’ve asked about their other half, they’re like, 'So, tell me about your dating life!'" she tells me, ruefully. "[And] I feel inferior. Like: they’ve managed to do it. They’ve managed to find someone who wants to be with them – and I’ve never managed to do that. There’ve been multiple times when I’ve wanted to be in a relationship with someone but they’ve not wanted to be in a relationship with me and so I feel like [my friends] have succeeded where I’ve failed."