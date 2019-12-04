If You’re Single, Don’t Be Sad During The Holidays

The way I see it, if I’m not getting invited to parties and I want more excuses to wear magpie-inspired fashion, I have two choices. First, throw a party myself. But I tend to over stress about hosting and make things more complicated than they need to be. Truly, I could fill my bathtub with ice and bottles of champagne, turn my kitchen island into one giant cheese board, and that would just about cover it. Second, I could spend my no-invitation nights having more meaningful one-on-one or small group gatherings, and enjoy the holiday offerings all around this city that never sleeps. Perhaps you’ve heard of it, New York City. I’m always so lit up (yes that’s a menorah reference) by emails I get sharing all the bars and restaurants that are themed for the holidays. Maybe a less-than-packed social calendar is my invitation to venture out and visit these establishments.