The next episode will be from the perspective of Jules (Hunter Schafer) , and creator Sam Levinson will probably follow a similar non-traditional format in order to differentiate these from the forthcoming season 2 sometime in 2021. Although all signs pointed to us getting Jules' episode sooner than later (and who knows, an early drop might still happen), for now, the HBO Gods have spoken: Titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob,” Jules' special will air January 24 on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max (meaning it will likely air on Sky Atlantic soon after).