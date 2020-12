The next episode will be from the perspective of Jules (Hunter Schafer) , and creator Sam Levinson will probably follow a similar non-traditional format in order to differentiate these from the forthcoming season 2 sometime in 2021. While the official air date for Part 2 hasn't been announced yet — oh yes, we scoured every website, Instagram rumor mill, and Reddit thread, and reached out to the emotionally withholding HBO herself — the network will likely want to grab our attention before the holidays.