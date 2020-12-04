If you’ve watched HBO’s Euphoria, you’re familiar with the feeling of emotional whiplash. But in a particularly meta way, even the delivery of the show’s first special episode — officially titled “Euphoria Special Episode Part 1: Rue” — has left many of us confused and, frankly, emotionally spent. (Listen, we’re feeling fragile right now.)
Originally, the streaming platform announced that it would release two special holiday episodes on December 6 and 7, respectively. Our thirst for glittery, drug-y teen drama must've been too strong to hold off any longer, however, because at the last minute, they decided to release part 1 early on HBO Max — hence the December 3 drop.
It's understandable, therefore, that all this new Euphoria stuff has been a bit confusing — when and where to watch it, and even content of the episodes themselves. Instead of the quick cuts to different locations and character storylines that we're used to, Rue (Emmy-winner Zendaya)'s special episode was just an emotional, expansive hour long talk between the teen and Narcotics Anonymous sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo) about love, trauma, addiction, and redemption in a diner. Yes, many people found it a bit boring, but it's something, and it's poignant, ok?
The next episode will be from the perspective of Jules (Hunter Schafer), and creator Sam Levinson will probably follow a similar non-traditional format in order to differentiate these from the forthcoming season 2 sometime in 2021. While the official air date for Part 2 hasn't been announced yet — oh yes, we scoured every website, Instagram rumor mill, and Reddit thread, and reached out to the emotionally withholding HBO herself — the network will likely want to grab our attention before the holidays.
That leaves us with our best guess: Sunday, December 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (the first episode's original air date), or, if they want to release it earlier because they released the first one early, then Friday, December 10 at 12 a.m. ET (meaning December 9 at 9 p.m. PT).
We will update this post as soon as we know, because, like Rue, we miss Jules!