This Euphoria Line Captures The Exact Meaning Of That Emotional Episode

It is this question that plagues Rue in every moment of her life. It is this question that leads Rue and Ali to the diner table on Christmas Eve. Because, Rue is unable to fathom that she is worth rescuing when so many people she believes are “better” are no longer alive. We see the shadows of this panic in multiple places throughout the episode. It’s there when she says that her worst heartbreak — Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) abandoning her at train station at 2 a.m. in Euphoria 's season 1 finale — is the universe’s “punishment” for Rue “being a piece of shit her entire life.” We see it when Rue begins to break down considering how she wants her family to remember her when she dies: “As someone who tried hard to be someone I couldn’t.” That imaginary someone is a person who is as “good” as all the ghosts in Rue's mind. And, most importantly, Rue's fear rears its “degenerative” head, in Ali’s words, when Rue admits her most devastating thought at the episode’s 48-minute mark.