You’ve Seen The Netflix Show — Now The Real Selena Quintanilla Appreciation Begins

Selena's career was ultimately cut short on March 31, 1995, when she was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldívar, her friend and the former manager of the Selena Etc. boutique in Texas. Selena left behind a legacy as one of the most, if not the most, famous Mexican-American singers. Her sprawling catalogue of hits in both Spanish and English, including "Baila Esta Cumbia," "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," and "Dreaming of You," broke records and consistently topped Billboard charts during and after her death — and even in the last few years, as digital plays were tracked.