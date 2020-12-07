You’ve Seen The Netflix Show — Now The Real Selena Quintanilla Appreciation Begins

Twenty-five years after she was killed, a new Netflix series is telling the story of the Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla, with Selena: The Series.
While this isn't the first adaptation of Selena's life (in 1997 Jennifer Lopez famously played the singer in the movie that launched her career), this coming-of-age series focuses on the singer's rise to fame alongside her family, who are willing to make sacrifices along the way. It chronicles Selena's life from her birth in Lake Jackson, Texas, to the release of Ven Conmigo, Selena's second album.
Selena's career was ultimately cut short on March 31, 1995, when she was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldívar, her friend and the former manager of the Selena Etc. boutique in Texas. Selena left behind a legacy as one of the most, if not the most, famous Mexican-American singers. Her sprawling catalogue of hits in both Spanish and English, including "Baila Esta Cumbia," "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," and "Dreaming of You," broke records and consistently topped Billboard charts during and after her death — and even in the last few years, as digital plays were tracked.
Her millions of lifelong fans know her catalogue well, but if you're just diving in as you watch Netflix's new series, make sure you do some homework, too. Here's a list of Selena's best hits.