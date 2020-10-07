Netflix’s Selena Series Finally Has A Release Date (& It’s Soon)

Superstar Selena Quintanilla may be a legend, but there's still much of the late Tejano music legend's story that has yet to be told. And soon, fans and fans-to-be alike can hopefully come to understand her better through a new biographical drama, coming to Netflix.
Selena: The Series, airing on the streaming service 4th December, is a coming-of-age story about Selena (played by The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos) and "all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music."
The youngest child of the Quintanilla family, Selena came on the scene in 1981 as a member of the band Selena y Los Dinos alongside her two siblings. The Grammy-winner made waves throughout the '80s and early '90s as one of the only successful women in the male-dominated Tejano music scene. Selena's influence spread all throughout Mexico and Latin America, but in 1995 was tragically shot and killed by former fan club president when she was only 23 years old.
The black-and-white teaser shows Selena walking on-stage to a thunderous crowd, as her father's voice echoes around her: "When I see you on that stage, I still see the six-year-old girl singing in our backyard."
Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, is a co-producer of the show, and Mexican-Japanese director Hiromi Kamata will helm Part One, consisting of six one-hour episodes. Other cast members include Ricardo Chavira as Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla and Gabriel Chavarria as Selena’s brother AB. Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña, and Carlos Alfredo, Jr. will star as series regulars.
Watch the teaser trailer for Selena: The Series, on Netflix on 4th December.