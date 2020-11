“It’s important to understand that the anxiety that a person is experiencing in their sleeping state is usually some of the unresolved anxiety that they’re experiencing in their wake state,” says Mariel Buquè , PhD, a therapist and professor at Columbia University. When you’re anxious or coping with unresolved feelings throughout the day, you carry that into your sleep. “Your body’s ability to engage in relaxation is going to be compromised,” she says. “You’ll experience a heightened state of arousal while you’re sleeping.” If it’s intense enough, she continues, it’ll wake you up in the middle of the night or the early morning with your thoughts racing and your body tense. It could also give you night terrors or leave you feeling exhausted when you wake up.