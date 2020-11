Bad Bunny Will Play A Rich “Kitty” In Season 3 Of Narcos

Bad Bunny will portray one of those young recruits. His character Arturo “Kitty” Paez (I'm sure we'll learn the significance of this nickname in time) will be an important member of the Narco Juniors gang, no doubt carrying out the instructions of their fearsome leader with pleasure. But even as they find success as Felix's mentees and henchmen, Kitty and his cohort of baby kingpins will discover that the underworld of narcotics is far more dangerous that they realised.