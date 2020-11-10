Bad Bunny Will Play A Rich “Kitty” In Season 3 Of Narcos

Good news for Bad Bunny stans who also happen to love crime dramas — the Latin trap artist will be making his television debut in the forthcoming season of Netflix's original series Narcos: Mexico. Everyone, meet Kitty.
Rolling Stone revealed that Bad Bunny has officially been cast to make a guest appearance on the upcoming chapter of the gritty crime show. Season three will be set in 1990s Mexico, following the illegal enterprise drug lord Ramon Arellano Felix (Manuel Masalva). Felix's rise to the top of the drug game is fueled by his eager young lackeys, the children of the local elite who are brought in by the very things that make life in the cartel scary: the money, the drugs, and the violence.
Advertisement
Bad Bunny will portray one of those young recruits. His character Arturo “Kitty” Paez (I'm sure we'll learn the significance of this nickname in time) will be an important member of the Narco Juniors gang, no doubt carrying out the instructions of their fearsome leader with pleasure. But even as they find success as Felix's mentees and henchmen, Kitty and his cohort of baby kingpins will discover that the underworld of narcotics is far more dangerous that they realized.
The musician will be joined on set by a number of new faces as well as some Narcos staples. Malsava will obviously be reprising his role, as are Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa. The Netflix ensemble cast will also welcome Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, and Luisa Rubino to the fold. One person that isn't returning though is Diego Luna.
No word of when season three of Narcos: Mexico will hit the platform, but my guess is that you'll have plenty of time to refresh your memory with a rewatch of the past season and listen through Bad Bunny's whole discography before the premiere. Siri, play "Yo Perreo Sola."