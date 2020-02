Narcos: Mexico Season 2 Takes Place When A Major Drug Lord Was Just Getting Started

While fans might already know where this Netflix series with a location-based title takes place, they may still wonder when Narcos: Mexico season 2 takes place . The latest chapter in the Narcos companion series, which is streaming now, is set during the same time as the original Narcos, which focused on Pablo Escobar. Fans might not be as familiar with the names of Narcos: Mexico’s players , but they are closely tied to one major drug lord who has become a household name in recent years.