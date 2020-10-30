Karlie Kloss Is Reportedly Expecting Her First Child With Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner, according to US Weekly and PEOPLE.
The 28-year-old supermodel and the 35-year-old Kushner were first linked together in November 2012, and got engaged a few years later in July 2018. They then had two weddings — a small Jewish ceremony in upstate New York a few months after their engagement, and a second wedding in Wyoming in June 2019.
Kloss' relationship with Kushner has been a hot topic over the years, as Joshua is the brother of Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband and senior advisor to President Trump. But despite marrying into a — let's just say — highly controversial family, Kloss has maintained that her politics have remained unchanged.
“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” Kloss told Andy Cohen on his show earlier this year. “I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”
She delivered on that promise: On October 27, she posted a photo to Instagram of her casting her ballot, wearing a Biden/Harris mask. "What’s your voting plan? This was mine — signed, sealed, (notarized), and delivered ✅ #voteBLUE #scienceoverfiction," she wrote in the caption.
Refinery29 reached out to Kloss for confirmation of her pregnancy.