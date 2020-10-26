SNL‘s Stereotype-Filled Africa Sketch — & Adele’s Reaction — Is Facing Backlash

The whole white women going to Africa for “tribesmen” was just gross. Half of Twitter is laughing about Adele breaking character and the other half is enraged. But really let’s focus on how inappropriate that was, not Adele laughing. SNL get your shit together. #SNL— ⓔkeane (@peachy__keane) October 25, 2020
I promise...I promise. I’m not in think piece mode on a Saturday night. But not feeling this #snl Africa skit aside from Adele breaking. If you’re gonna try to touch that, it’s gotta be just a little smarter & more nuanced or don’t touch it at all. Not rn.— Dometi Pongo (@Dometi_) October 25, 2020
The Africa skit I didn’t like but Adele losing character is comedy 😂😂 #SNL— Veronica Allen (@_VEroNIca08) October 25, 2020
That Africa skit was tone def, insensitive and inappropriate. Men and women in Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and The Democratic Republic of the Congo are fighting for their lives and to reduce the continent as sexual destination for white women is shameful. #SNL— Kamala’s Flat Iron (@GoldingGirl617) October 25, 2020
I really can't believe #SNL writers did this shit THIS WEEK.https://t.co/Ip75TwmQRr is a CONTINENT w/ 55 countries. There is no "Africa" tourism board— I Django, never Sambo (@_OSAY_) October 25, 2020
2.Nigerians have been protesting police brutality & protesters were shot at & killed by federal police this week
WTF SNL😡 https://t.co/0RtcXpC7GH
Me, seeing Adele in Bantu knots at Notting Hill Carnival: i am uncomfortable but do not feel i have the proper cultural background to judge exactly how problematic this is or isn't— Amy L (@twotone) October 25, 2020
Me, watching Adele in the SNL sketch about the "Tourism Board of Africa": 😬😬😬