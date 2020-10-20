Why You Should Be Especially Excited For Adele’s SNL Gig

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!” Adele captioned the SNL-style announcement on her Instagram. “My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”