A day after a horrific fire at Grenfell Tower in London killed at least 12 people and injured dozens more, pop phenomenon Adele visited the site to comfort the victims and the surrounding community.
Adele near the #Grenfell Tower in an Abaya. Respect to you. pic.twitter.com/7GAb1Dpels— FourMe (@FourMee) June 14, 2017
"Adele near the #Grenfell Tower in an Abaya. Respect to you," Twitter user @Fourmee captioned her photo, which has since gone viral.
According to Daily Mail, Adele grew emotional as she "'hugged and comforted' victims" of a fire the outlet reports "could be one of the worst in British history."
Onlookers and fans have since tweeted out their reactions to Adele's appearance.
@Adele went to Grenfell Tower in London, i spoke to her and she said she's here to help and support those affected by the fire. ❤❤— Spooks (@Lo9ics) June 15, 2017
The fact that Adele has gone to Grenfell tower and not said a word about it just proves how amazingly sincere she is.❤️— ❤️ (@theonewithelly) June 15, 2017
Adele is at currently at Grenfell Tower asking if anyone needs help that was affected by the fire ❤️— Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) June 15, 2017
Adele is such a wonderful person for going to Grenfell Tower. Shows that just because someone doesn't tweet, doesn't mean they don't care.— Aisling? (@adelescackle) June 15, 2017
It's clear her support has made fans feel her love.
As the Daily Mail points out, Adele is the latest in a long list of celebrities who have extended their thoughts, prayers, and love to the victims, first responders, and their families. Also included in that list is Rita Ora, who grew up in the same neighbourhood where the devastating tragedy took place.
"This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening," Ora captioned an Instagram post, which noted specific locations where people could get assistance. "My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block — I want to do all I can do to help."
Like Ora, many are wondering how they can help those affected by the blaze. Though many local residents — including Muslims awake in the early morning hours for Ramadan — have offered their support, people around the world are hoping to contribute what they can, as well.
Local residents and a local councillor created a number of GoFundMe pages where you can donate money to help cover the cost of medical, housing, food, and clothing expenses. Here are just some of the pages:
