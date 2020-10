Most series would only be brave enough to have one cringe-worthy sex scene like Beth’s first. The Queen’s Gambit is chock full of them — and devoid of the nudity and XXX hookups that so many supposedly sexy dramas gorge themselves with just to prove their edge. Instead, viewers usually glimpse Beth’s sexuality through her uncomfortable post-coital moments. After the success of this spring’s Jane Austen adaptation Emma. , star Taylor-Joy has become the go-to actress for depicting the curves of female desire without ever needing her character to remove a glove, let alone reveal her body in a sex scene. For Taylor-Joy, such a visually modest approach was the only way viewers could really get to know Beth Harmon.