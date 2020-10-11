Is The Haunting Of Bly Manor Finale Actually A Happily Ever After?

This is simply how Jamie lives every single day of her life without Dani. However, the hand in the final shot suggests some piece of Dani has returned to Jamie to watch over her. Her body might reside in Bly, and even the main chunk of her soul (as Jamie theorises earlier, Dani is cursed to “walk the grounds of Bly” forever), but some piece of Dani is still standing beside Jamie as she sleeps. She has “come back” for Jamie, as she asked. As we can see from the shot, Dani’s hand looks more human than lake ghost, hinting the purest part of Dani — the one Viola couldn't corrupt — has silently stayed with Jamie all these years (maybe due to her connection to their rings). When Jamie dies, it’s possible she will see that Dani never really left her at all.