People like to joke that in the midst of this trash fire Year Of Our Lord 2020, “nature is healing.” Somehow, someway, some of that healing has come in the most unlikely of places — namely, between The Hills’ Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port.
It seemed to all stem from a lack of communication. Port said that after she left the show, Conrad became "best friends" with someone who Port had a massive falling out with, causing her to believe that Conrad would be turned against her.
Advertisement
"I have felt this insecurity that maybe you thought certain things about me that may not have been true, or that I didn't have the chance to explain. I've always thought that maybe you were upset with me for what happened with that friend," Port said.
Conrad, now a mother of two, author, and owner of her own fashion and beauty lines, said that she had no idea Port felt insecure about their relationship and didn't harbour any ill will towards her because of this unnamed friend. Rather, she distanced herself because she needed time to "emotionally recover" from the reality TV life.
"I wish we'd had this conversation, because when you said this, I was like, I actually have no idea what you're talking about," Conrad replied. "I have so much love for you and it's one of those things where I stopped filming and then I just kind of needed a clean break for a minute."
Port, an author, lifestyle guru, and mother of one son, starred on The Hills from 2006 to 2008, and Conrad stayed through 2009 before leaving the show and moving out of Los Angeles. After The Hills, Port got her own New York City-based spinoff, The City. She later returned to LA for The Hills: New Beginnings with a few other original cast members.
Port also believed that Conrad, in wanting to distance herself from the show, wanted to distance herself from people she associated with her old life as well (again, communication is key, ladies!). But Conrad made sure to let Port know where she stands.
Advertisement
"It had nothing to do with you personally," said Conrad. "I am appreciative and I love you. And I love so many people we worked with."
The two began to bond over their share experiences dealing with the "toxic elements" involved in filming a reality show, especially when starting out so young. "It's such a time where you're figuring out who you are, and I did it in such a weird way," Conrad said.
"It's like, 'Who am I?' 'How am I going to make things happen now?' Because for so long, there was a whole team of people making things happen for us. And then all of a sudden, it's like, no, we actually now need to be the creators of our own destiny," Port agreed.
Up next: Conrad and Laguna Beach frenemy Kristin Cavallari. Just kidding — nature isn't healing that much.