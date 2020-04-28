Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler Of Marital Misconduct In Divorce Following Cheating Rumors

Kristin Cavallari has reportedly accused Jay Cutler of “marital misconduct,” according to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.
Per the documents, Cavallari and Cutler officially separated on 7th April. This was the day when Cavallari and Cutler’s family returned home to Nashville following their controversial trip to the Bahamas, which they extended due to the coronavirus. (A source for People claimed that they knew they were to breakup prior to the trip.) They announced their divorce plans over Instagram on 21st April, the day Cutler officially filed for divorce.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote in a caption of a post featuring her and Cutler, arm in arm. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
“Marital misconduct” and “irreconcilable differences” are listed by Cavallari as the cause of divorce in the new documents. Per the court documents, a representative for Cavallari claims that Cutler “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” The documents also include that “any misconduct alleged or implied against [Cavallari] in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the [Cutler]." Cavallari reportedly wants physical custody of the children, and for Cutler to be granted visitation, while Cutler wants joint custody.
Prior to the news of Cavallari and Cutler’s divorce, the couple’s marital issues played out on their E! reality series Very Cavallari. In the show, social media rumours claimed that Cutler was cheating with Cavallari’s best friend Kelly Henderson. Cavallari claimed she did not believe the rumours, but felt that Henderson was not handling the gossip well.
"If I was accused of having an affair with your husband, I wouldn't say his fucking name on social media,” Cavallari lamented to friends on an episode of the show back in January.
No reports of infidelity have been listed as a reason for the couple’s split, and a source for People claimed that the Henderson rumours had "absolutely nothing" to do with the divorce.
Refinery29 reached out to Cavallari and Cutler for comment.
